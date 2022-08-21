Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Oxen has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $450,972.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,580,354 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

