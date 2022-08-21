Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,476. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

