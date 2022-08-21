Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

