Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.02.

Featured Articles

Pact Group Holdings Ltd engages in the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. The company offers packaging products for dairy and beverage, processed food, health and personal care, fresh food, household and industrial, and closures industries; reusable products, such as garment hangers, fresh produce crates, IBC's, and steel drums for supply chain, environmental, infrastructure, and retail accessories applications.

