Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Pact Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.02.
Pact Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Pact Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pact Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.