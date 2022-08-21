Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at $9,083,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

