Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Pampa Energía Stock Performance
Shares of PAM stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.86.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
