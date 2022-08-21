Pangolin Achieves Market Cap of $6.52 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $227,300.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00771407 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pangolin Coin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,327,299 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.