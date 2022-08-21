Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Cut by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.49. 2,748,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.