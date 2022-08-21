PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 3.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.56 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

