Penguin Finance Price Hits $0.0236 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Penguin Finance has a total market cap of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Penguin Finance Profile

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

