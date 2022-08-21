Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PWOD opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

