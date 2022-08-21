Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

PRFT traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $83.81. 151,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRFT shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perficient by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

