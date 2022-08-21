Pickle Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00007820 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

