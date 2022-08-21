Pinkcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $308,678.83 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $308,678.83 and $15.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00216305 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001666 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008440 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00464682 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,460,541 coins and its circulating supply is 437,200,105 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

