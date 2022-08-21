Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

Pixelworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 106,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,885 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

