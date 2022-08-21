Playcent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,587.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $417,813.38 and $21,587.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

