PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Cap of $280,973.69

PlayGame (PXG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $280,973.69 and approximately $168.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

