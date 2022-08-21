PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $21.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.74. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

