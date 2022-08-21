Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $9.05

Pluton (PLU) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $326,355.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $9.05 or 0.00041819 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.
Pluton Profile
Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pluton
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.