Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,198,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,226,190 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.30% of HP worth $878,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $34.23. 9,640,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,506. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

