Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,225 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.70% of Intuit worth $945,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 230,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.28.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $13.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,481. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

