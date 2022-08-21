Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,504,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 342,040 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $956,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.9 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.49. 44,158,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,415,344. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $446.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.