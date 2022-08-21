Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 5.11% of FedEx worth $3,063,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $231.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

