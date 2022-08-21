Primecap Management Co. CA Has $699.48 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.61% of BeiGene worth $699,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in BeiGene by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $174.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,470. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.94. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $62,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $62,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

