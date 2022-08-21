Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,300,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

