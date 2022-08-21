Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 35,175 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,175 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.18% of ASML worth $497,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $16.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.26. 794,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,853. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.76 and a 200 day moving average of $575.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

