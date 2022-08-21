Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 364,205 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,332,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.30% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,390,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. 13,143,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

