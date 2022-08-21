Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362,040 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 7.71% of United Airlines worth $1,159,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after buying an additional 752,373 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 8,142,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,320. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.