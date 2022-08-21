Primecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.56 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $303.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,887,510 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.