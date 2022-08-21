Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

