Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) Head-To-Head Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million 1.67 $4.45 million $0.87 20.18 3M $35.36 billion 2.34 $5.92 billion $7.16 20.28

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 4 8 1 0 1.77

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.84%. 3M has a consensus target price of $150.46, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than 3M.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 8.50% 15.41% 7.86% 3M 11.83% 39.11% 12.24%

Summary

3M beats Pro-Dex on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

