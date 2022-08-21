Proton Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $51.38 million and $1.97 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003785 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,819,208,603 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

