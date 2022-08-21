Pub Finance (PINT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Pub Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pub Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pub Finance Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.
Buying and Selling Pub Finance
Receive News & Updates for Pub Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pub Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.