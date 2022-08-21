PuddingSwap (PUD) Price Tops $0.0012

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PuddingSwap Coin Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

PuddingSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PuddingSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

