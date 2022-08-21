PuddingSwap (PUD) Price Tops $0.0012

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PuddingSwap Coin Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
PuddingSwap Coin Trading
