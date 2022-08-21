Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

