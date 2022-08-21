Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of PPT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
