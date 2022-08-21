Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PPT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

