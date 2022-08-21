Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 286.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

