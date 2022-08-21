Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $103.70. 967,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,571. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $192.92. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,506 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

