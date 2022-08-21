Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46.93 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $113.98 or 0.00529423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $46.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000649 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.02009163 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001855 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00240433 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

