Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Argus initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. 728,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.44. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

