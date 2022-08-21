Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00013774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $441,320.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00779239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,269,410 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

