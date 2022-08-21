Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $358,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,770 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 156,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 715,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $84,636,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,475. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.