Raymond James & Associates Buys 481,833 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 757.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.74% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $211,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.48. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $284.31 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

