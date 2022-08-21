Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $173,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.93. 355,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.