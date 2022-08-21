Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,004,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oracle were worth $248,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. 4,679,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,933. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

