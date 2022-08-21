Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,021 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $200,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,245,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.77. 3,393,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,102. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $306.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,505,309,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.