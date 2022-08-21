Raymond James & Associates Purchases 39,557 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $467,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.28. 1,740,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.86. The company has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.