Raymond James Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $114.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 0.3 %

LITE stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.