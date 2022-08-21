Red Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 8.8% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,532.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,332.09. 121,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,005. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,054.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

