Red Cedar Capital LLC Sells 651 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

IAA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 576,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

