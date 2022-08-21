REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at DA Davidson

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

About REE Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.