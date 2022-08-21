REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at DA Davidson

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
REE Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
